Report: Vidal upset with Barcelona; Inter ready to pounce
18 December at 20:40There is tension between Arturo Vidal and Barcelona. The Chilean midfielder, according to ESPN (via Calciomercato.com), was the protagonist of an episode that well describes how the relationship between the parties is at the moment-.
Vidal left the training with a lot of annoyance when Valverde informed him that he wouldn't be one of the starters in the game against Real Madrid. His teammates, per the report, tried to console him but failed to calm him down.
Inter are one of the teams that want the player in January, looking to strengthen their squad in the Scudetto race. As Calciomercato.com highlights, the Nerazzurri directors have forced to rule out the operation, but Barcelona's demand of €20m is too much.
A loan with an option to buy seems to be the way for the San Siro side, although the Catalan side haven't warmed to this solution. Perhaps, after today's edition, they will be more inclined to part ways with him in January.
