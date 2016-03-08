Report: Villa eye Chelsea striker to solve crisis
03 January at 10:25English Premier League outfit Aston Villa are interested in signing league rivals Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Michy Batshuayi on loan in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
Villa are struggling in the ongoing campaign on the domestic front where they are involved in the relegation battle and now they are facing injury crisis with striker Wesley Moraes uncertain to play again in the season.
As per the latest report, Villa have inquired about Batshuayi’s availability in the January transfer window in order to fill the void which will be created with the absence of Wesley.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments