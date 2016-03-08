Report: Watford scouts observe Brescia’s Tonali
27 September at 16:36English Premier League outfit Watford’s scouts have reportedly observed Italian Serie A club Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali in the match against Juventus.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest property in the Series A and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juve and Inter Milan.
But as per the latest development, Watford scouts were present in the Brescia’s match against the defending champions to observe the Italy U21 international.
Watford is the second English club to have sent scouts to observe Tonali as different media reports suggested earlier that Manchester United’s representatives were also present in the match to observe the midfielder.
