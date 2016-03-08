Report: West Ham continue hunt for Pellegrini’s replacement
17 December at 10:55English Premier League outfit West Ham United have continued their search for a replacement of manager Manuel Pellegrini, as per the Guardian cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Real Madrid manager is under a lot stress to keep his job at the London-based club after having a turbulent beginning in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, despite guiding the side to a 1-0 win against Southampton that too on the road, the Hammers’ hierarchy are still not convinced with Pellegrini’s performance and are looking for a right candidate to replace him on the bench.
