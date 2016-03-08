Report: West Ham identify two candidates to replace under-fire Pellegrini
25 November at 16:40English Premier League outfit West Ham United have identified two candidates to replace under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 66-year-old’s position as the manager of the Hammers is under serious risk after his team suffered sixth defeat in eight games at the weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.
As per the latest report, the club have identified former Inter Milan manager Rafa Benitez and former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton as the possible replacements of Pellegrini who now only has two games to save his job.
