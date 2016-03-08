Report: West Ham interested in hiring former Inter Milan manager

19 November at 15:50
English Premier League outfit West Ham United are interested in hiring former Inter Milan manager Rafa Benitez, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 59-year-old is currently with a Chinese Super League (CSL) club Dalian Yifang but as per the latest report, the Hammers’ hierarchy are considering sacking manager Manuel Pellegrini after the club’s disastrous start to their league campaign.

Therefore, they are willing to make an approach for Benitez who has managed the likes of Italian Serie A giants Napoli and Inter Milan in the past.

