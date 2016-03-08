Premier League side West Ham have reportedly put Man Utd target Marko Arnautovic up on sale, with the player interested in a move to Roma.Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 25 million pounds. He was awarded the Hammers' Player of the Season for his performances for the London based side.Leggo report that West Ham have put Arnautovic up for sale after the arrival of Felipe Anderson.The player has expressed his willingness to join Roma, but the giallorossi aren't interest in signing the Austrian.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)