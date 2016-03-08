Report: When AC Milan will sit down with Romagnoli's agent

According to the latest reports from Corriere Dello Sport, AC Milan's captain, Alessio Romagnoli, continues to be on the radar of Juventus as well as several clubs from abroad. However, the Rossoneri have a plan to lock him down.

In June, they will sit down with the defender's agent to discuss the renewal, as the current agreement expires in 2022. Should things go as planned, then Romagnoli will put pen to paper, ending the speculation about a transfer.