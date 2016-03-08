Report: When Ibrahimovic's decision will arrive amid Milan, Napoli links

According to SportMediaset, the Swedish international's decision should arrive by Sunday. An educated guess would be the Rossoneri, as Gazzetta Dello Sport reported this morning that Ibrahimovic has decided to re-join the club that he loves.

For weeks now, the saga has gone on. However, it seems it might be heading towards a conclusion, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is just about ready to unveil his next destination. By the looks of, only Milan and Napoli are still in the race.