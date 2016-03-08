Report: when Jorginho will officially join Man City
22 June at 11:56Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Jorginho’s move to Manchester City is a done deal.
The Italy International will join the Premier League champions for € 55 million and the Rome-based paper reveals that the former Verona star will return to Napoli’s training centre for one more time before heading to England.
Jorginho will return to Naples to say goodbye to some of his team-mates and part of the staff that is still working at the club. The Italian midfielder could be in Naples on the 3rd of July ahead of flying to England to undergo medical with Manchester City and put pen to paper on a € 4.5 million-a-year deal with the Citizens.
Jorginho joined Napoli for just € 9 million and his € 55 million sale is the third biggest capital gain of Aurelio De Laurentiis at Napoli after the sales of Gonzalo Higuain and Edinson Cavani.
