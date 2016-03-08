Report: When Juventus want to announce Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing
05 July at 16:55Juventus are in a hurry to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and according to reports in Italy the Old Lady wants to unveil the signing of the Portuguese star by the week-end.
The Portuguese striker wants to leave Real Madrid and according to Sportmediaset the two clubs are closing in on a deal for the 33-year-old who has three years left in his contract with the Merengues.
Juventus have reportedly offered Ronaldo a € 30 million-a-year deal for the next four seasons and our sources claim the Portuguese would be happy to join the bianconeri.
According to Sportmediaset Juventus want to present Cristiano Ronaldo to press, media and fans this week-end.
The Italian broadcasters claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation as a new Juventus player could happen this coming Saturday.
Meantime talks between Spain and Italy are ongoing.
Massimiliano Allegri met Andrea Agnelli this morning but reports claiming that Marotta and Paratici will be flying to Madrid tonight have not been confirmed.
