Report: Why AC Milan decided to sell Caldara to Atalanta

Certainly, when you hear it that way, you can safely say it was a poor investment by Leonardo and Maldini. However, there is no time for the management to moan as work needs to be done this month to reinforce the squad.

According to Corriere Della Sera ( via MilanNews.it ), Caldara will join Atalanta on an 18-month loan with an option to buy at €15m. The reason behind the sale? The technical area of the club didn't consider him useful to the Milan cause in any way.

Therefore, they gave the green light to the departure. Now, the Rossoneri will have to find a new centre-back for the second half of the season.

Mattia Caldara is all set to join Atalanta. Arriving at AC Milan in the summer of 2018, the defender's adventure with the Rossoneri never took off due to multiple serious injuries. In the end, he only racked up two appearances for the club.