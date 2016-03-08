Report: Why Matri could make a shock return to AC Milan

In fact, as quoted by the newspaper, Alessandro Matri has made it clear to the Milan management that he would be more than willing to make a return, finishing his career with the club where he started as a youth player.

In addition to this, CorSport also mentions that the relationship between Matri and Milan's sporting directors, Leonardo and Maldini, is excellent. However, with the Rossoneri fans expecting someone bigger, a return for Matri seems far-fetched, especially given the names Milan have been linked with as of late.

Two other former players that have been mentioned are Ibrahimovic and Pato, both of which would be better options than Matri. Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy failed to qualify for the knockout phase in the MLS, meaning he would be well-rested in January.