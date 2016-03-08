Report: With Piatek who might stay, Paqueta and Suso could be the sacrificed ones
14 January at 22:20Pioli's Milan recently beat Cagliari 0-2 as this marked Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for the rossoneri club since signing for them a few weeks back. Ibrahimovic had a solid game as he scored one goal and really seemed to be a leader on the pitch. Pioli will certainly want to keep using the 4-4-2 lineup as Rafael Leao and Samu Castillejo both had great games for the rossoneri. With this formation change (Milan used to play the 4-3-3), players such as Piatek, Suso and Paqueta might become surplus to requirement.
THE LATEST FROM THE ROSSONERI TRANSFER WINDOW - As Vito Angele of Sempre Milan stated, Milan haven't confirmed any offers for Piatek as the Polish star could in fact stay at Milan and compete with Ibrahimovic and Leao upfront. If Piatek's future is still in doubt, Suso seems to be heading towards the exit. The Spaniard doesn't fit into Pioli's new formation as Milan could very well decide to sell him alongside Lucas Paqueta in order to add an additional midfielder and striker to their roster before the end of the January transfer window. More to come....
