Report: Wolves interested in signing AC Milan target Dani Olmo in January
20 January at 15:20English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. are interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb’s star midfielder Dani Olmo in the January transfer window, as per Sportske Novosti cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the recent past.
There have been reports of interest in Olmo from Italian Serie A giants AC Milan who are eager to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Premier League club Wolves are also interested in signing the Spain international in the January transfer window and are ready to offer as much as €25 million to acquire the services of the player.
Olmo has been in great form for his club in the ongoing campaign where he has already scored eight times along with providing seven assists in just 22 appearances in all competitions.
