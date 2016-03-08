Report: Wolves offered chance to sign Napoli target Rodriguez

08 November at 11:50
English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have been offered a chance to sign Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, as per El Desmarque.

The Colombia international was linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the summer where he attracted interested from Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid and Italian Serie A giants Napoli.

As per the latest report, super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Wolves a chance to sign Rodriguez if they will allow Ruben Neves to go the other way.

