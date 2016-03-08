Report: Wolves still interested in €25m-rated Milan midfielder

According to SportMediaset's Claudio Raimondi ( via MilanNews.it) , Kessie has attracted the interested of several English clubs, above all Wolves. The latter wanted the player in the summer as well, but ultimately failed to reach an agreement with the player.

In January, given Kessie's position at Milan, they could try once again. Per the reporter, the Rossoneri value him at around €25m, having invested around €28m to sign him from Atalanta in the summer of 2017. It remains to be seen if an offer will arrive, though the money is needed at Casa Milan.

Franck Kessie hasn't had the best of starts to this season, as the entire AC Milan. Against Lazio, the Ivorian started on the bench as Pioli opted for Krunic instead, and the latter did surprisingly well. In January, a transfer could once again be on the table for the midfielder.