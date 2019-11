Report: Wolves still keen to sign Milan’s Kessie

English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are still interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club since the summer transfer window and is likely to leave the San Siro in January as well.As per the latest report, Wolves—who were interested in signing Kessie in the summer—are still keen on bringing the Ivory Coast international to the Molineux Stadium in January.