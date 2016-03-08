Report: Wolves striker agrees to join Fiorentina

Instead, he could leave on loan to get consistent playing time and thus continue his progress. Fiorentina are very interested in the former AC Milan man and according to SportItalia, Cutrone has given the go-ahead to join La Viola.

After not getting as much space as he perhaps expected, Patrick Cutrone could leave Wolverhampton in January. However, as the English side believe in him a lot for the future, a permanent move doesn't seem to be on the cards for the striker.