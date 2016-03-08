Report: Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Zidane at Real
20 September at 16:35Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is the front runner to replace Zinedine Zidane as the manager of Real Madrid, as per Mundo Deportivo.
Zidane is increasingly under pressure after Los Blancos’ series of under-par performances—the most recent of which came in the match against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League where the 13-time champions suffered a 3-0 defeat.
The defeat became even more of a blow as PSG were missing the likes of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar from their playing eleven.
Therefore, as per the latest development, it is believed that Real President Florentino Perez is not convinced with Zidane’s performance as the manager and he already has a list of candidates who can replace the Frenchman.
The number one candidate on the list is the club’s former midfielder Alonso who has had a successful time as a player at Real.
Currently, Alonso is gaining managerial experience by managing a Segunda División B club Real Sociedad B.
