AC Milan president Yonghong Li is reported to be in London where he aims to wrap up a deal to sell the club, Il Sole 24 Ore reports.The Chinese businessman has already taken part to several meetings and has listened to several offers for the club.Rocco Commisso and the Ricketts family have already made their moves to acquire a minority stake in the club and tomorrow it’s the last day available forto refinance the club with a cash injection of € 32 million.If Younghong Li fails to pay that fee, Elliott could take control of the club and decide to sell it to any other businessman.​Should Elliott take over at AC Milan, Rocco Commisso and the family Ricketts would become the first possible owners of the club. Commisso is backed by Goldman Sachs and the Ricketts by Morgan Stanley.