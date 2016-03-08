Report: Zidane makes decision regarding striker's future
07 October at 12:03Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to loan out newly-signed striker Luka Jovic, as per Don Balon.
The Serbia international has joined the Los Blancos for a reported fee of €60 million from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt during the recently concluded summer transfer window.
However, as per the latest report, Zidane is not convinced with what he has seen from the 21-year-old and is likely to ask club President Florentino Perez to send the striker on loan.
