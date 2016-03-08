Reports: Gattuso to bring back Montolivo into action?

This is due to the midfield crisis that the Rossoneri are currently experiencing, especially in the regista role, as Biglia got injured before the game against Genoa. There are, however, two options for Gattuso as is; with Bertolacci and Mauri both ready to step in.





Reports, though, seem to indicate that Montolivo could get called up to the squad once again, after several games of absence.

After not having played a single minute with AC Milan this season, reports suggest that Gattuso might decide to bring back the veteran, Montolivo, into action.