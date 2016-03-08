In that case, according to reports out of England, Leonardo Bonucci could leave the club, as Man Utd are interested in the Italian defender, per journalist Duncan Castles. However, Bonucci himself has on numerous occasion stated that he won't leave the Rossoneri, even if they were to get excluded.

Meanwhile, Milan's goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma could also leave. PSG president Nasser AL-Khelaifi continues to lurk in the background and as stated by today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, PSG could move for yet another goalkeeper, having already signed Buffon, if both Areola and Trapp leaves the side this summer.

Milan will most likely receive a one-year ban from UEFA, as well as a €30m fine.

Finally, today should be the day for the revealing of UEFA's ruling on AC Milan, who seriously risk being excluded from the Europa League next season, which they qualified for.