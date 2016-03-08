Reports in Spain claim Zidane will replace Allegri next season

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid after becoming the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League trophies in a row.



The Frenchman conquered Europe's biggest competition and managed to knock Juventus out twice, one of them was a final and the other was Gianluigi Buffon's last chance to taste that triumph with the Old Lady.



Now, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the Bianconeri, it is expected Zidane could be a close candidate in case Massimiliano Allegri decided to quit or failed to win the Champions League.



Zizou has already rejected a number of offers from Premier League according to El Mundo and after Didier Deschamps won the World Cup with the national team, Juventus seems like the most favorable destination for Zidane who represented the club as a player back in the day.



However, after refusing to go to Real Madrid last season Allegri's loyalty is highly regarded by Juve's board, yet after five years the Italian tactician could leave for a new challenge.

