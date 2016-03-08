Reports: LVMH group still keen on buying Milan
16 November at 11:10French multinational luxury goods group LVMH are still interested in buying Italian Serie A giants AC Milan, as per Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport cited by Football-Italia.
The group was linked with the purchase of Milan earlier in the year as well however those reports were later denied by the group’s spokesman.
But as per the latest report, LVMH’s Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault is still keen on buying the Milan-based club for a valuation in the region of €960 million to €1 billion.
LVMH group owns few of the biggest name in fashion industry including Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bvlgari and Charles & Keith.
