Reports: Real willing to let Courtois leave in summer of 2020
02 October at 10:55La Liga giants Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois can leave the club in the summer of 2020, according to reports in the Spanish press.
The Belgium international is having a horrid time ever since moving to the Spanish capital from the English Premier League outfit Chelsea in the summer of 2018.
On Tuesday, Courtois was booed by the local fans and subbed at half-time in Real’s UEFA Champions League tie against Club Brugge after conceding two goals.
Real claimed that the 27-year-old was replaced due to stomach disturbance, but as per the local press in Spain, the Los Blancos are will to let go the player in the summer of 2020.
