Serie A giants AS Roma have reportedly paid a fee totaling upto 42 million euros to Sampdoria for Patrick Schick.The Czech Republic star didn't play well for the giallorossi yesterday during their 2-1 loss to AC Milan, which saw Patrick Cutrone grab a stoppage time winner.La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Roma have already paid upto 42 million euros for Schick to Sampdoria as part of bonuses involved in the deal and the fixed fees that was paid initially.