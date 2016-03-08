Reports: Roma interested in Wolves’ Traoré

01 October at 14:12
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winger Adama Traoré, if the reports in the English media are to be believed.

The Rome-based club are clearly short on attacking front and have been exploring different options in the recent past.

As per the latest report, the Giallorossi have identified the 23-year-old, who has a contract with Wolves till 2023, as a perfect fit.

Traore is famous for his pace and has scored a solitary goal in 35 league appearances for the Premier League outfit.

