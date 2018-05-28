Milan have made a number of attempts at signing Mousa Dembele, but have failed in all of them.

Reports from Italy indicate that the Rossoneri were trying to make the most of the Belgian’s contract situation, and that the Lilywhites would be willing to cash in on the offer.

SportItalia claim that Tottenham have rejected every offer for the 30-year-old, who has also been linked to Napoli, as well as a move to China and Juventus.

His agent, Tom de Mul, recently said that the Belgian won’t renew his deal with the North Londoners, leading to speculation that this desire to leave would drive down his price.

The Belgian is reputed as being an excellent passer and dribbler, and the kind of talent that can inject quality into any midfield.