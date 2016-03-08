Return of AC Milan legend is ‘unlikely’

Filippo Galli , a former Milan player , as well as former manager for the Rossoneri, spoke to RMC Sport about the forthcoming match for Gattuso's men in Naples: "It's too early to say who has more to lose between Napoli and Milan

'Hamsik? he will never be the classic playmaker he always was playing in-front of the defense, but he is being used in the best way. Napoli gave very positive signs, Ancelotti has a lot of offensive options available to him, the team seems to me more ahead than what was said at the beginning of the season ".



Is he joining Milan?

"I currently work with the Bari staff ... We will speak next week to find out how will we continue our adventure together." Role? Certainly in the youth sector ".

With the new management of Milan, there were rumors that the former European Cup champion could return to the club.

