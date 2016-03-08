Revealed: 2018 transfer spending exceeds $7 billion

30 January at 15:35
The FIFA Global Transfer Market Report has been released for 2018, detailing the figures and statistics of all the money spent across the year. Total transfer expenditure exceeded 7 billion dollars, with a new record high of 7.03 billion dollars spent; 10.3% higher than what was spent in 2017.

A new record for total number of transfers was set too, with 16,533 - a 5.6% increase over 2017 with 175 different nationalities involved in these trades. 

78.2%, however, of all the spending came from clubs belonging to the UEFA confederation, indicating how centralised all the money in world football is - France having the highest net balance of 467.2 million dollars and England the lowest, with a net balance of -1.05 billion dollars.

