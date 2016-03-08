Revealed: 3 players who will be leaving Milan on a free in the summer
20 March at 17:15According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have already confirmed the first three players who are guaranteed to be leaving the club in the summer. This comes as the club have a number of expiring contracts in June and look to decide which are worth renewing and which are not.
La Gazzetta report that the three players leaving the club certainly in the summer are Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci and Jose Mauri.
Montolivo has been at Milan for nine years this year and has played an impressive 158 times for the Rossoneri in all competitions. However, without a single appearance this season, the club are looking to let him leave at the age of 34.
Bertolacci is another player whom, despite being in favour a few years ago, has quickly dropped off the radar of importance at Milan and is being left behind with the club's new direction.
Finally, Jose Mauri is in his fourth year at the club but, with just 20 appearances in all competitions in that time, the club will be looking to replace him with a more talented rotation/back-up option.
