Max Allegri is still one of the hottest commodities on the transfer market, and reports indicated yesterday that Real Madrid were interested in bringing him in.

Zinedine Zidane stepped down last week after winning three straight Champions League trophies.

The Galacticos have since been linked to Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and now Allegri, but the Juventus Coach has said no.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, it appears that Adriano Galliani, Allegri’s former CEO at Milan, was the middleman Florentino turned to in order to recruit him.

The Gazzetta adds that the Livorno native wants to extend his current deal by a year or two so that he can remain in Turin until 2020… and then perhaps take over the Italian national team when Roberto Mancini’s deal with the FA ends.

Juventus are already giving Allegri three players, namely Emre Can, Matteo Darmian and Mattia Perin in order to bolster his already-strong squad.