Revealed: AC Milan refused to sign Atletico's Gimenez for a bargain price 6 years ago

21 February at 20:45
Jose Maria Gimenez scored Atletico Madrid's opening goal yesterday in the first league of the Champions League last 16 between his team and Juventus. The 24-year-old centre-back is one of the most important player's of Simeone's team and has built a reputation of a real pillar of the team's defence since his arrival in 2013. However, his career could have gone a different way.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira, in the summer of 2013 Gimenez was offered to AC Milan at a price of 1.5 million dollars but the signing was refused by the sporting director of the Rossoneri at that time Rocco Maiorino. After a few weeks, the Uruguayan was signed by Atletico Madrid for 3 million euros.

