Revealed: AC Milan's 3 failed transfer objectives

01 February at 20:15
AC Milan had three main targets for the January transfer window, aside from Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek, who the rossoneri managed to sign for a combined figure of around €70m. 

However, Milan failed to sign three targets who they viewed as viable prospects for the side. The first was Yannick Carrasco, linked to Milan, Inter and Arsenal throughout the transfer window but remaining with Yifang in the Chinese Super League for now.

The second, Allan Saint-Maximin, of Ligue 1 side Nice, was seen as a cheaper alternative, yet the French side are reluctant to let him go midway through the season.

Milan's final target was Watford man Gerard Deulofeu, who previously played for the club, as well as at a top level with Barcelona in La Liga.

Milan will likely return to the trails of these three players come the summer.

