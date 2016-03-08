Revealed: AC Milan's offer for Barcelona defender

According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Rossoneri's idea is to bring in Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona, presenting a loan offer with an option or obligation to buy. The Catalan side, however, would like to include a buy-back clause in the contract.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking for some reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, hoping to their poor start to the season behind. One of the departments that need improving in the defence, also because Leo Duarte will be out for quite some time with a serious injury.