Revealed: AC Milan's secret weapon for Lozano signing; but Napoli...

Hirving Lozano is undoubtedly a top young star. The 23-year-old currently plays for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven but has been a target of top clubs since his impressive performances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia; most notably in Mexico's victory over Germany in their opening game.Lozano was linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer; as well as Juventus and Napoli. Napoli still remain in the chase for Lozano but the attention has seemingly switched to AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma as their main competitors.Milan hold an advantage in the sense of the good relationship between Leonardo and Lozano's agent, Mino Raiola. Despite this, however, Aurelio De Laurentiis seems intent on brining Lozano to Napoli for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

