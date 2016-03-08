Revealed: AC Milan's strategy to beat Bayern in the race for Kabak
25 June at 13:45If Torreira is the main target for the midfield, Ozan Kabak is the name on top of the Rossoneri's wishlist for the defence. As reported by Tuttosport, a long meeting was held yesterday between the player's representatives and the Milan management. A summit to take stock of the situation in the light of the interest of Bayern Munich.
According to reports, the Bavarians would have raised their contract proposal, which could trigger an auction. For their part, Milan are trying to convince the player a guaranteed him a leading role in the starting lineup. Both the Rossoneri and the German champions are ready to trigger the 15 million release clause in Kabak's Stuttgart contract.
Thus, it is up to the Turkish starlet to decide and a decision is expected between today and tomorrow. Contacts between all the interested parties will continue. These are decisive hours for the future of the former Galatasaray man, who will have to decide whether to stay in Germany or try an adventure in Italy.
