Revealed: AC Milan slap hefty price tag on Suso amid exit rumours

15 November at 14:45
In recent weeks, the rumours of a potential exit for Suso have started to reappear. The Milan winger recently ended his professional partnership with the agent Alessandro Lucci, ready to become a new client of Mino Raiola instead.
 
Furthermore, the Spaniard hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and the Rossoneri don't consider him unsellable. In the summer, a transfer for a figure of around €35-40m shouldn't be excluded, at least that's what Milan are looking to get.
 

