Revealed: AC Milan slap hefty price tag on Suso amid exit rumours

Furthermore, the Spaniard hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and the Rossoneri don't consider him unsellable. In the summer, a transfer for a figure of around €35-40m shouldn't be excluded, at least that's what Milan are looking to get.

In recent weeks, the rumours of a potential exit for Suso have started to reappear. The Milan winger recently ended his professional partnership with the agent Alessandro Lucci, ready to become a new client of Mino Raiola instead.