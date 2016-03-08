Revealed: AC Milan target to renew Chelsea contract on this condition
02 November at 14:30Cesc Fabregas has been getting a limited amount of game time this season under new coach Maurizio Sarri and has mainly featured in cup competitions for the Blues. Despite this, however, the Spaniard could renew his Chelsea contract, which is set to expire in June next year.
According to the London Evening Standard, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man's situation is difficult, but not impossible to resolve with a positive outcome. However, Fabregas will have to agree to a significant reduction of his 8 million euros per season salary at the London-based club.
