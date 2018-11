Revealed: AC Milan target to renew Chelsea contract on this condition

Cesc Fabregas has been getting a limited amount of game time this season under new coach Maurizio Sarri and has mainly featured in cup competitions for the Blues. Despite this, however, the Spaniard could renew his Chelsea contract, which is set to expire in June next year. London Evening Standard According to the , the former Arsenal and Barcelona man's situation is difficult, but not impossible to resolve with a positive outcome. However, Fabregas will have to agree to a significant reduction of his 8 million euros per season salary at the London-based club.