Revealed: All the names in Paratici's notebook for Juventus market
13 October at 10:30Juventus are always on the lookout for the next big name to bolster their ranks with. In the summer of 2018, the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo. This summer just gone, the club added the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Aaron Ramsey to the squad. Now, the club are scouting their next addition and there are a number of diverse names in sporting director Fabio Paratici's notebook.
Juve are still interested, as per Tuttosport, in Paul Pogba as their top priority. The talismanic French midfielder was strongly linked with a move away from Manchester United in the summer and was linked to both Juventus and Real Madrid. However, he eventually stayed with the Red Devils but this has not discouraged Juventus from a future move.
In terms of attack, the club are looking at Mauro Icardi still, in the eventuality that PSG do not redeem the loan with option that they have currently signed him on. Alternatively, the club are looking at Premier League forwards Harry Kane or Gabriel Jesus to serve as a basis of the attack for years to come.
In terms of young players, Juventus have an eye on the likes of Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo and RB Salzburg's Erling Haaland; as well as Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Finally, as far as Italians go, the Bianconeri are still looking to do a deal for Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, as well as the likes of Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.
