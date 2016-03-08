Revealed: Arsenal’s strategy to sign €25m Napoli & Inter target
12 June at 20:59Napoli are set to lose Italian international star Jorginho to Manchester City (talks are advancing in the right direction) as they plan to replace him with Sampdoria starlet Lucas Torreira. The problem? They first have to sell Jorginho as they aren't the only ones following Torreira. According to the Daily Mail, Unai Emery's team have strong interest in the Sampdoria starlet as they would be willing to offer a figure that is higher than his 25 million euros release clause. This is very interesting as it seems like the Gunners are ready to challenge Napoli and Inter on the Torreira front. It has been reported that Napoli have an agreement with Sampdoria for the young midfielder but time will tell...
Torreira appeared in 43 games for far this season for club (Sampdoria) and country (Uruguay) as he scored 4 goals and added 1 assist so far in 2017-18. He is surely one to look out for in the near future...
