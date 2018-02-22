Revealed: Atalanta set asking price for Dortmund, Inter and Juventus target
15 May at 22:50According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are determined to negotiate a deal with Atalanta to sign teenage sensation Musa Barrow.
The 19-year-old has been in excellent form since breaking into Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting XI, drawing him to the attention of clubs such as the Bianconeri, Inter, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.
Juve enjoy a positive working relationship with La Dea, having successfully reached an agreement for the transfer of Mattia Caldara back in January 2017.
However, president Antonio Percassi is not prepared to offer any discounts for the Gambian, who has already scored three goals in Serie A. He will demand a fee in the region of €20-30 million though, as previously mentioned, there is no shortage of competition in the race to sign Barrow.
