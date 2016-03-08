Revealed: Atletico Madrid's plan to sign Juventus and Manchester City target
13 June at 18:20Atletico Madrid are the latest of a number of teams to have been reportedly interested in Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix. Felix broke into the Benfica first team this season and has caught the eyes of many with his dazzling performances at such a young age. It is, therefore, no surprise that Juventus, Manchester City and PSG, amongst others, are interested in the Portuguese starlet.
However, the latest team on the list is Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Atletico reportedly view Joao Felix as the ideal alternative to the departing Antoine Griezmann; who is due to leave the club in favour of Barcelona after an agreement reportedly made in March to send the Frenchman to Catalonia.
Atletico have a plan to secure Joao Felix ahead of the likes of Juve and Manchester City; by offering Benfica a substantial fee plus 30% of the future resale - which could convince them into selling the young player.
