Manchester United were ready to break the bank this summer for Lucas Hernandez, Marca reveal.

The French international was coming off another strong campaign with Atletico Madrid, and went on to win the World Cup in summer with France as a full-time starter.

The Spanish outlet reveals that the Red Devils had a massive €80 million on the table for the defender, who can play both in the middle and on the wing.

Yet Lucas said no, despite the fact that his release clause was a lot lower (around €50m). This has since prompted Atleti to try to negotiate a new deal to take that sum to €150m.

The youngster arrived in Madrid in 2007-2008 as an academy player, and at only 22 has also attracted the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The latter signed his brother Theo last summer, and when they tried to approach Lucas were given a flat “no”.

El Confidencial revealed this summer that another attempt was made, with the same answer. Barcelona were also interested, especially in Lucas as a left-back, but once again it was no dice.