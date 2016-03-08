Revealed: Barcelona forced to pay Rabiot after abandoning deal

A few weeks ago, Barcelona had seemingly reached an agreement with Rabiot. However, then it suddenly went quiet. As we now know, the Catalan side decided to pull out of the deal.

As reported by Sky Italia, the club had signed a pre-contract agreement with the Frenchman, putting the move into the final stages. However, then they decided to pull out, and Sky claims that they were forced to pay Rabiot a certain amount of money.

Instead, the soon-to-be former PSG man is now close to joining Juventus. The Bianconeri are convinced that Rabiot is the right man for the midfield, having offered a contract worth €7m per year (plus bonuses) which is expected to be accepted.

As mentioned, though, Rabiot's future could've been so different, had Barcelona gone with their initial plans. For Juventus, however, it's only good news as it paved the way for them.