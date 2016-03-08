Revealed: Barcelona's plans with Serie A revelation followed by Chelsea and Juventus
14 October at 18:10Krzystof Piatek has become one of the biggest revelations of European football this season. After scoring 13 goals in 9 official matches for Genoa so far this season, the Polish striker has attracted the interest of many of Europe's great teams, including Bayern, Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona.
In fact, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already followed the player live through Ariedo Braida, who is a consultant at the club. And they will continue to do so.
At the moment, the Blaugrana are well aware of Piatek's qualities, but before taking the step to decide whether to bet on this signing or not, the club wants to monitor his development in a more comprehensive manner.
Genoa are asking 60 million euros for the player, although the club paid only 4.5 million for the player this summer. Despite the fact that Barcelona consider it necessary to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez, the club wants to take their time and evaluate the Polish international's profile, along with the other strikers they are following, before deciding who to purchase.
