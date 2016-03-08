Revealed: Before Chelsea, Juve defender was very close to joining another Epl club
17 July at 21:36It is not a secret that Chelsea have interest in Juve duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani now that Maurizio Sarri is their coach (as we reported here). Talks have been ongoing between the involved parties as time will tell. What seems clear is that Higuain will be leaving the bianconeri. Other than Chelsea, Ac Milan also like him a lot. Juve are looking to get 55-60 million euros for their Argentine star. Other than Higuain, Rugani is also on the blues' radar. The bianconeri want to get 45-50 million for their young Italian center-back if they do decide to sell him (something that hasn't been decided yet).
Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal an interesting fact concerning Daniele Rugani. Back in 2016, he was close to joining Arsenal as the gunners offered 25 million euros for Rugani at the time. This was a big fee for a player who hadn't played much top level football. Even so, Juve decided to turn down this offer. Will they now do the same as another London club have their eyes on him...
(@Calcionews89)
