Revealed: Buffon contract details at PSG
30 May at 11:10Reports from Corriere dello Sport has revealed information regarding the contract that Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The 40-year-old Buffon left Juventus this season as his contract at the club ran out. He appeared 21 times in the Serie A for the Old Lady this season.
Corriere dello Sport say that Buffon will soon sign a contract with PSG and the announcement will be made soon.
The report says that Buffon will earn 8 million euros a season and he will sign a two-year deal with the French champions.
